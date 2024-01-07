Top 8 upcoming Marvel movies and web series to look forward to in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2024
Marvel’s phase 5 will continue in 2024 and we will see a whole set of movies that are going to release this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starting the year with Echo which will be a television mini-series releasing on Disney+ and Hulu on the 10th of January as of now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After that the much-awaited Deadpool 3 which should be released on July 26, the movie will see the collaboration between Deadpool and Wolverine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will be the new name in the Marvel universe, the web series will be about Agatha Harkness and her adventures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The X-men series will have an all-new animated series, X-Men '97 which will continue the plot where the main series was left off at.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be the continuation movie after the last Spider-Man. The name was reportedly changed to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eyes of Wakanda will be a new series that will continue the story of Wakanda after the death of Black Panther.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are other much-awaited Marvel movies too like, Captain America: Brave New World which will see the new Captain America after the original hanged his boots.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Avengers series will also continue according to reports but that will take a couple of years according to reports.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian comedy dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More