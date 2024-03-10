Top 8 upcoming new movies in theaters this week

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

Arthur the King- Fans can’t keep calm as they are excited to watch this film.

Kung Fu Panda 4- This film from its franchise will surely be an amazing one to watch.

Yodha- All the movie goers are rooting for its release and are super thrilled after watching the trailer.

Bastar- The Naxal Story- A film with a brilliant storyline is ready to get released soon in theaters.

Gin Ke Dus- Directed by Sareesh Sudhakaran, with Sanjana Deshmukh, Kailash Pal, Zahid Khan, Trishana Goswami it seems it will be a nice film.

Danga: A Marathi film is highly anticipated by the fans.

Imaginary- Hollywood is back with another amazing film releasing soon.

Razakar- Silent genocide of Hyderabad is the topic of this film.

