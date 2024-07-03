Top 8 villains from the South film industry that can give you chills
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 03, 2024
Vijay Sethupathi: Exhibits a mastery in portraying nuanced and multifaceted villains.
Harish Uthaman: renowned for his dramatic villain performances and ominous on-screen persona.
Jagapathi Babu: He reinvented himself as a formidable and charismatic antagonist.
Rana Daggubati: Known for his strong and endearing personality as a rival.
Aadhi Pinisetty: Enthralls viewers with his nuanced and powerful villainous roles.
Dev Gill: Acknowledged for his outstanding portrayal of a terrifying antagonist.
Prakash Raj: Known for his dynamic and captivating villainous roles.
Sonu Sood: Praised for his menacing and formidable roles as villains.
