Top 8 villains from the South film industry that can give you chills

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2024

Vijay Sethupathi: Exhibits a mastery in portraying nuanced and multifaceted villains.

Harish Uthaman: renowned for his dramatic villain performances and ominous on-screen persona.

Jagapathi Babu: He reinvented himself as a formidable and charismatic antagonist.

Rana Daggubati: Known for his strong and endearing personality as a rival.

Aadhi Pinisetty: Enthralls viewers with his nuanced and powerful villainous roles.

Dev Gill: Acknowledged for his outstanding portrayal of a terrifying antagonist.

Prakash Raj: Known for his dynamic and captivating villainous roles.

Sonu Sood: Praised for his menacing and formidable roles as villains.

