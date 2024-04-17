Top 9 best anti-hero movies in Indian cinema to fall in love with

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

The concept of anti-hero has always been a standout in Bollywood, here are some of the special anit-hero performances loved by the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s rebellious character went against the system in Jawan to correct the wrongs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deewar is Amitabh Bachchan’s classic where he played anti-hero becoming a criminal against his own brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 wasn’t a hero but the audience could sympathize with his character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Similarly, Dhoom 2 saw Hrithik Roshan in elaborate heists winning the hearts of the audience while committing crimes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Baalan’s character in Kahaani was another one of the revenge-driven who hid the real motive until the very end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irrfan Khan's character took the dark path in Paan Singh Tomar due to the injustice he had to suffer after his mother’s murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla saw Taapsee Pannu play the role of a cunning manipulator but her performance still had the audience cheering for her in Badla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan delivered one of the most memorable performances as an anti-hero in the movie Omkara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Top 9 movies about social media on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More