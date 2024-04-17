Top 9 best anti-hero movies in Indian cinema to fall in love with
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2024
The concept of anti-hero has always been a standout in Bollywood, here are some of the special anit-hero performances loved by the fans.
Shah Rukh Khan’s rebellious character went against the system in Jawan to correct the wrongs.
Deewar is Amitabh Bachchan’s classic where he played anti-hero becoming a criminal against his own brother.
Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 wasn’t a hero but the audience could sympathize with his character.
Similarly, Dhoom 2 saw Hrithik Roshan in elaborate heists winning the hearts of the audience while committing crimes.
Vidya Baalan’s character in Kahaani was another one of the revenge-driven who hid the real motive until the very end.
Irrfan Khan's character took the dark path in Paan Singh Tomar due to the injustice he had to suffer after his mother’s murder.
Badla saw Taapsee Pannu play the role of a cunning manipulator but her performance still had the audience cheering for her in Badla.
Saif Ali Khan delivered one of the most memorable performances as an anti-hero in the movie Omkara.
