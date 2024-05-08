Top 9 best romantic Bollywood films acknowledged by IMDb

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2024

Sita Ramam examines the subtleties of love in an old Indian context.

In search of love, Rockstar delves into the depths of passion and heartache.

Veer Zaara is a boundary-pushing epic tale of love.

The Lunchbox skillfully tells a tale of love and unanticipated relationships.

Barfi is a touching story about love that has no bounds.

Masaan skillfully conveys love's tenacity in the face of adversity.

Bollywood love stories were revolutionized by the everlasting romance DDLJ.

The joyful voyage of love, destiny, and self-discovery that is Jab We Met.

Kal Ho Na Ho is a love and life celebration that takes you on an emotional journey.

