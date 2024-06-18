Top 9 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Pankaj Tripathi’s biopgrahy of former Indian Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee titled Main Atal Hoon failed to perform at Box Office.

Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal’s sports thriller movie Crakk couldn’t impress the audience.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Dange went under the radar of everyone and failed due to zero publicity of the movie.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha failed at the Box Office due to its weak and generic storyline.

Bastar: The Naxal Story also went under the radar of many ultimately flopping at the box office.

One of more recent releases, Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the sports romance movie flopped at Box Office.

Another sports drama movie was Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, the movie also failed to put up good numbers at Box Office.

Ayush Sharma’s Ruslaan was a huge flop at the Box Office as well.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles was the first big budget disaster movie of 2024.

