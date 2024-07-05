Top 9 Bollywood directors who made a cameo in their own movies
| Jul 05, 2024
Atlee made a cameo in the song, Zinda Banda in the movie Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
Farah Khan made an appearance in the movie Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
Siddharth Anand made a cameo in his debut movie Salaam Namaste.
Anurag Kashyap has acted in a lot of his movies including Ugly, Dev D, and others.
Madhur Bhandarkar played himself in the Bollywood movie Fashion.
Anurag Basu featured himself in the movie Ludo.
Prabhudeva, famous for his dancing skills made an appearance in the songs of his movies like Gandi Baat, Chinta Ta Ta, and more.
Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra alongside his wife Pamela Chopra in the movie Dil To Pagal Hai.
Subhash Ghai made his debut in his movies Taal and Pardes.
