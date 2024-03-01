Top 9 Bollywood films that deserve more love

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

"Lootera" is a visually magnificent romantic story that takes place in the early 1950s and masterfully combines redemption, treachery, and love against breathtaking scenery.

"Runway 34" is a suspenseful thriller that takes place in the aviation sector and delves into the complexities of a hijack scenario, with the audience racing against time to save lives.

"Do Dooni Chaar" is a touching comedy-drama about the hopes and obstacles faced by a middle-class family trying to get an automobile.

The wonderful comedy "Khosla Ka Ghosla" tells the story of a middle-class family fighting against land snatching and their amusing attempts to get their land back.

"Stanley Ka Dabba" is a heartwarming tale about a schoolboy who experiences hardship but finds comfort in his love of food.

The provocative drama "Ankhon Dekhi" tells the story of a man who makes the decision to believe only what he sees with his own eyes, which leads to some very important truths.

"Qarib Qarib Single" is a funny romantic comedy that centers on two very different people who set off on a romantic and self-discovery adventure.

"Game Over" is a psychological thriller about a lady who fights a mystery invader in her home and faces her worries.

"Nil Battey Sannata" is a touching story about a mother who, in spite of all obstacles, is determined to give her daughter an education.

