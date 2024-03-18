Top 9 Bollywood films which failed at Box Office but are most watched on TV

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

Rehna hai tere Dil mein- One of the most popular songs like Zara Zara and others are from this film, but eventually it didn’t turn out to be great at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooryavansham- It did not do very well in the cinema halls, but it's a hit on TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayak- This film is watched by many people on television, but it failed to grab people’s attention at the time of its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andaaz Apna Apna- Its a classic film which performed in a mediocre way on screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocket Singh- Ranbir’s film Rocket Singh was a huge flop, but it has a good watching rate on TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rab Ne Banadi Jodi- It was a simple film which comes on television a lot, because of its viewership.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big brother- This film was one of the average films of Bollywood when it got released.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prince- Vivek Oberoi starrer was a big flop but is frequently seen on TV screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo- A below average film that’s generally aired on TV is again a not so well earning film from Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 famous Bollywood stars and their must watch performances on OTT

 

 Find Out More