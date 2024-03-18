Top 9 Bollywood films which failed at Box Office but are most watched on TV
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Rehna hai tere Dil mein- One of the most popular songs like Zara Zara and others are from this film, but eventually it didn’t turn out to be great at the Box Office.
Sooryavansham- It did not do very well in the cinema halls, but it's a hit on TV.
Nayak- This film is watched by many people on television, but it failed to grab people’s attention at the time of its release.
Andaaz Apna Apna- Its a classic film which performed in a mediocre way on screens.
Rocket Singh- Ranbir’s film Rocket Singh was a huge flop, but it has a good watching rate on TV.
Rab Ne Banadi Jodi- It was a simple film which comes on television a lot, because of its viewership.
Big brother- This film was one of the average films of Bollywood when it got released.
Prince- Vivek Oberoi starrer was a big flop but is frequently seen on TV screens.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo- A below average film that’s generally aired on TV is again a not so well earning film from Bollywood.
