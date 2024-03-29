Top 9 Bollywood films with best VFX effects that are hard to beat

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2024

Padmaavat: The film's epic scope and visual grandeur were enhanced by the use of visual effects that brought lavish palaces, epic war sequences, and breathtaking landscapes to life.

Tiger Zinda Hai: Vibrant action scenes were made more intense using visual effects, resulting in explosive explosions, exciting chase scenes, and incredible stunts.

Fan: Shah Rukh Khan was able to represent a superstar and his devoted fan with convincing ease thanks to the seamless integration of VFX into the protagonist's multiple roles.

Dhoom 3: VFX increased spectacular stunts and magnificent chase scenes, resulting in heart-pounding action and stunning visual effects.

Zero: VFX was important in making Shah Rukh Khan's persona smaller than life, which enhanced the film's inventive narrative and striking visuals.

Ra.One: Innovative The superhero universe was given life by VFX, which featured breathtaking action scenes, cutting-edge technology, and epic fights.

Cocktail: While the film's romantic atmosphere was enhanced and foreign places were flawlessly blended, small VFX enhancements were nevertheless employed.

Krrish: Visual effects gave Hrithik Roshan superhuman abilities, allowing for gravity-defying action scenes, breathtaking visual effects, and fantasy superhero abilities.

Baahubali: Visual effects were crucial in bringing the legendary Mahishmati universe to life, complete with mind-blowing scenery, enormous battles, and magnificent creatures.

