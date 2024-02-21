Top 9 Bollywood heroes who vanished from the industry
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Adhyayan Suman, the actor's son, debuted in the film industry in 2008 with Haal-e-dil, a film that did not do well at the box office.
Harman Baweja made his Bollywood debut in Love Story 2050. We haven't seen much of him on film, though, following a string of failures.
Sikander Kher made his film début in 2008 with Woodstock Villa but couldn’t leave an impact on the people.
Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, All The Best - Fun Begins, and Heyy Babyy are just a few of the good films that Fardeen Khan made after receiving the 1998 Filmfare Best Debut Award for Prem Aggan.
In 1998, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge! marked the film debut of Amar Upadhyay, also known as Mihir Virani. But he returned to the TV series.
Zayed Khan, the actor Sanjay Khan's son, debuted in the film industry in 2003 with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He received an offer to star in Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na alongside SRK and Sushmita Sen.
Rahul Roy made a number of films after making his big screen debut in Aashiqui in 1990, but he was unable to make an impression on Bollywood.
Following his spell on TV in shows like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Barun Sobti made his film debut in 2014 with Main Aur Mr. Riight, which did not perform well at the box office.
Vatsal Sheth acted in a few films after Taarzan: The Wonder Car, his feature debut, but he was never able to break through.
