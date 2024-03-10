Top 9 Bollywood movies starring Salman, Amitabh Bachchan where animals take centre stage
Maine Pyaar Kiya’s pigeon was pivotal in uniting the lead characters and attacking the villain.
Entertainment was a comedy movie that directly or indirectly revolved around a dog.
Haathi Mere Saathi is a classic picture of a boy who shares a deep bond with an elephant.
Life Of Pi, an Oscar winner movie is centered around on the relationship between a boy and a tiger stranded on a boat.
Sholay’s Dhanno which was a horse was seen in a lot of key scenes.
While not the whole movie, but a good portion of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na revolved around a cat being lost.
In Katti Batti, Imran Khan’s character and his care for turtle contrasted with his neglect for romantic relationships.
Cult-classic movie Naagin revolved around a woman who could shapeshift into a snake.
Junglee was a movie that revolved around a boy who lived in the wild, it was aimed to raise awareness against wild animal poaching.
