Top 9 Bollywood movies that deserve a second part
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Rockstar’s sequel will be intriguing to watch as we would love to see Jordan in love again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We all deserve a second part to the classic film 3 Idiots to know what Rancho has been up to.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Audience would be glad if there comes a second part to ZNMD to see what has happened in the lives of the three best friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another film dealing with friendships is Dil Chahta Hai whose sequel will be a superhit, on the basis of its first part.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It will be interesting to see what the villagers of Lagaan are up to these days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum could continue the love story, now with Rahul and Anjali’s kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Om Shanti Om can bring back the theme of reincarnation and surprise the audience once again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wake Up Sid is a nice choice to make a sequel for as it could show about the next phase of life of Ranbir’s character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen’s second part might show the new side of Rani and it will be hilarious for sure!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best franchise movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More