Top 9 Bollywood movies that had no male heroes
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 23, 2024
Fire stars Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das as two women who find solace and love in each other amidst oppressive marriages.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lipstick Under My Burkha film follows the lives of four women exploring their desires, struggles, and search for freedom in a patriarchal society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parched revolves around women in rural India confronting societal norms, dealing with issues like child marriage, domestic abuse, and sexual violence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Margarita with a Straw, a young woman with cerebral palsy who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Angry Indian Goddesses revolves around a group of close-knit women, who come together for a bachelorette party celebrating female camaraderie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen is the story of a young woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé calls off their wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Kitchen, follows a woman who questions and challenges the traditional gender roles imposed upon her
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja is the story of a young flight attendant who risks her life when a flight hets hijacked by the terrorists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica follows Sabrina Lal who joins Meera in the investigation to seek justice for Jessica’s murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hamare Baarah and other Indian movies that faced controversy before release
Find Out More