Top 9 Bollywood movies that had no male heroes

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2024

Fire stars Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das as two women who find solace and love in each other amidst oppressive marriages.

Lipstick Under My Burkha film follows the lives of four women exploring their desires, struggles, and search for freedom in a patriarchal society.

Parched revolves around women in rural India confronting societal norms, dealing with issues like child marriage, domestic abuse, and sexual violence.

Margarita with a Straw, a young woman with cerebral palsy who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

Angry Indian Goddesses revolves around a group of close-knit women, who come together for a bachelorette party celebrating female camaraderie.

Queen is the story of a young woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé calls off their wedding.

The Great Indian Kitchen, follows a woman who questions and challenges the traditional gender roles imposed upon her

Neerja is the story of a young flight attendant who risks her life when a flight hets hijacked by the terrorists.

No One Killed Jessica follows Sabrina Lal who joins Meera in the investigation to seek justice for Jessica’s murder.

