Top 9 Bollywood movies that will change how you look at life
Nishant
| Apr 15, 2024
Wake Up Sid, a lazy college dude gets a reality check from an ambitious writer. On Netflix.
Margarita With a Straw follows a spunky woman with cerebral palsy finds love and independence in her life. On Netflix.
Luck by Chance is a dark comedy that exposes the ruthless side of Bollywood. On Netflix.
Peepli Live, a satirical news crew aims to expose the absurdity of Indian media. On Netflix.
Iqbal follows a deaf and mute boy who overcomes challenges to chase his cricket dream. On YouTube.
Lakshya, a carefree youth transforms into a soldier during the Kargil War. on Netflix.
Guru, from rags to riches, a man who builds a business empire, inspired by the life of Dhirubhai Ambani. On Netflix.
Panga, a housewife rediscovers passion for kabaddi and defies expectations. On Hotstar.
Mimi is about a young woman who becomes a surrogate mother, sparking questions about family and societal norms. On Netflix.
