Top 9 Bollywood movies where kids played the main role

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

Taare Zameen Par follows Ishaan suffering from dyslexia and his teacher who tries his best to help him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around a mute girl who gets lost and receives help from a spiritual man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ra. One featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside a child who played a key role in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii revolves around a magical bat and boy from orphanage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanak is the story of two siblings who go out of their way to get treatment for the brother’s blindness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhootnath was a heartwarming but supernatural story following the relationship between a kid and a ghost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stanley Ka Dabba is a heartfelt story of orphan boy who gets asked to bring his own tiffin in school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chillar Party is follows a group of children who form a chillar party to fight against a corrupt municipal organisation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhoot Unkle revolves is a comedy drama focusing on the relationship between a child and a friendly ghost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest-grossing historical South Indian movies

 

 Find Out More