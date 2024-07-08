Top 9 Bollywood movies where kids played the main role
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Taare Zameen Par follows Ishaan suffering from dyslexia and his teacher who tries his best to help him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around a mute girl who gets lost and receives help from a spiritual man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ra. One featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside a child who played a key role in the movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii revolves around a magical bat and boy from orphanage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanak is the story of two siblings who go out of their way to get treatment for the brother’s blindness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhootnath was a heartwarming but supernatural story following the relationship between a kid and a ghost.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stanley Ka Dabba is a heartfelt story of orphan boy who gets asked to bring his own tiffin in school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chillar Party is follows a group of children who form a chillar party to fight against a corrupt municipal organisation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoot Unkle revolves is a comedy drama focusing on the relationship between a child and a friendly ghost.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest-grossing historical South Indian movies
Find Out More