Top 9 Bollywood movies where the main character dies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

In Kal Ho Naa Ho, Aman or Shah Rukh Khan suffers from a terminal illness and dies.

Rang De Basanti sees main characters like DJ played by Aamir Khan and Karan sacrifice their lives for the cause.

Devdas is a the tragic love story of Devdas who goes on the path of self destruction which leads to his death.

Madaari revolves around Nirmal who loses his son in a bridge collapse and ends up sacrifcing himself to expose the corrupt system.

Anand played by Rajesh Khanna also suffers from a terminal illness with his death leaving a profound impact on the story.

Udta Punjab is the story of Tommy Singh, a drug-addicted rock star who ends up facing a tragic end.

Aashiqui 2 follows Rahul Jaykar, a talented but troubled singer whose story ends with Rahul tragically taking his own life.

Tumbbad follows Vinayak Rao seeking the hidden treasure of a god with his greeting leading him to his eventual death.

Baahubali: The Beginning saw Baahubali tragically die due to a conspiracy by his own guardian.

