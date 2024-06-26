Top 9 Bollywood movies where the main character dies
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
In Kal Ho Naa Ho, Aman or Shah Rukh Khan suffers from a terminal illness and dies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti sees main characters like DJ played by Aamir Khan and Karan sacrifice their lives for the cause.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Devdas is a the tragic love story of Devdas who goes on the path of self destruction which leads to his death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madaari revolves around Nirmal who loses his son in a bridge collapse and ends up sacrifcing himself to expose the corrupt system.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anand played by Rajesh Khanna also suffers from a terminal illness with his death leaving a profound impact on the story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Udta Punjab is the story of Tommy Singh, a drug-addicted rock star who ends up facing a tragic end.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aashiqui 2 follows Rahul Jaykar, a talented but troubled singer whose story ends with Rahul tragically taking his own life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbbad follows Vinayak Rao seeking the hidden treasure of a god with his greeting leading him to his eventual death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: The Beginning saw Baahubali tragically die due to a conspiracy by his own guardian.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Tamil and Telugu web series to binge-watch on OTT
Find Out More