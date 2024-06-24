Top 9 Bollywood movies which influenced Hollywood
Dil Chahta Hai is a coming-of-age drama that’s known for its relatable portrayal of friendship and modern relationships.
Swades follows an Indian working at NASA, who returns to his homeland and decides to transform the lives of villagers.
Chhoti Si Baat is a romantic comedy that was a precursor to Western films like Hitch and more.
Sangam is a classic love triangle following Sundar, Gopal and Radha filled with emotional conflicts and poignant drama.
Darr with Shah Rukh Khan portrays Rahul, a dangerously obsessed lover who stalks Kiran, leading to a psychological thriller.
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, a quintessential romantic film which became a cultural phenomenon and is still celebrated for its love story.
Sholay, an action-adventure known for its iconic dialogues, characters, and dramatic storytelling, remains a landmark in Indian cinema.
Mughal-e-Azam was a timeless love story between Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali, renowned for its historical significance.
Lagaan is an epic sports drama that blends historical context with compelling storytelling.
