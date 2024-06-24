Top 9 Bollywood movies which influenced Hollywood

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

Dil Chahta Hai is a coming-of-age drama that’s known for its relatable portrayal of friendship and modern relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swades follows an Indian working at NASA, who returns to his homeland and decides to transform the lives of villagers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhoti Si Baat is a romantic comedy that was a precursor to Western films like Hitch and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sangam is a classic love triangle following Sundar, Gopal and Radha filled with emotional conflicts and poignant drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darr with Shah Rukh Khan portrays Rahul, a dangerously obsessed lover who stalks Kiran, leading to a psychological thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, a quintessential romantic film which became a cultural phenomenon and is still celebrated for its love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sholay, an action-adventure known for its iconic dialogues, characters, and dramatic storytelling, remains a landmark in Indian cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mughal-e-Azam was a timeless love story between Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali, renowned for its historical significance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lagaan is an epic sports drama that blends historical context with compelling storytelling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Experts share advantages of using Korean beauty hacks involving rice water

 

 Find Out More