Top 9 Bollywood movies with most relatable main characters ever
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
3 Idiots is one of the most loved movies of all times. Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and even Rancho was very relatable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Fazal's character and more characters from the Rajkumar Hirani movie were relatable too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia's character from Dear Zindagi, the sibling bond and trauma touched hearts because a lot of youngsters experience it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All three characters from Dil Chahta Hai have been relatable at some points in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone's been a little lost like Hrithik Roshan's character in Lakshya. Don't worry you'll find your way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti is a youth-based movie which has an emotional connection to the freedom fighters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishaan Awasthi's character from Taare Zameen Par is the most relatable character ever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaan starring Rajat Barmecha is a must-watch movie. It deals with themes of abuse and peer pressure, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Ranbir's Sid and Konkona's Aisha from Wake Up Sid are quite relatable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be it Bunny's dreams, Deepika's baggage or Aditi's unrequited love or Adi's tragic circumstances, etc. All of them were relatable to the core.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be it a workaholic Arjun (Hrithik) or happy-go-lucky yet sufferer Imraan (Farhan) or wise but stuck in unwanted circumstance Kabir, we found all three of them relatable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that you can watch again and again
Find Out More