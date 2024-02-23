Top 9 Bollywood movies with most relatable main characters ever

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024

3 Idiots is one of the most loved movies of all times. Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and even Rancho was very relatable. 

Ali Fazal's character and more characters from the Rajkumar Hirani movie were relatable too. 

Alia's character from Dear Zindagi, the sibling bond and trauma touched hearts because a lot of youngsters experience it. 

All three characters from Dil Chahta Hai have been relatable at some points in the movie. 

Everyone's been a little lost like Hrithik Roshan's character in Lakshya. Don't worry you'll find your way. 

Rang De Basanti is a youth-based movie which has an emotional connection to the freedom fighters. 

Ishaan Awasthi's character from Taare Zameen Par is the most relatable character ever.

Udaan starring Rajat Barmecha is a must-watch movie. It deals with themes of abuse and peer pressure, etc. 

Both Ranbir's Sid and Konkona's Aisha from Wake Up Sid are quite relatable.

Be it Bunny's dreams, Deepika's baggage or Aditi's unrequited love or Adi's tragic circumstances, etc. All of them were relatable to the core.   

Be it a workaholic Arjun (Hrithik) or happy-go-lucky yet sufferer Imraan (Farhan) or wise but stuck in unwanted circumstance Kabir, we found all three of them relatable. 

