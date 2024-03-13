Top 9 Bollywood romance movies that are based on true stories

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

12th Fail was based on the early life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma while also following his love life adventures with his current wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story depicts the journey of former Indian cricket captain M.S. Dhoni, including his love life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jodhaa Akbar, a period drama of the 16th-century love story between Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi was the true story of Sehmat, a RAW agent who married a Pakistani officer to send intel during the 1971 war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shershaah chronicles the life and sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra during the Kargil War, alongisde the love story with his soulmate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie Guru was loosely based on the life of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben Ambani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rustom is a fictionalized account of the real-life K.M. Nanavati murder case, involving a naval officer and his wife's infidelity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sky Is Pink, the true story of a couple navigating their teenage daughter's battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mary Kom based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, overcoming societal barriers to become a world champion while also depicting her love life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

