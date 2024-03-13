Top 9 Bollywood romance movies that are based on true stories
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
12th Fail was based on the early life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma while also following his love life adventures with his current wife.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story depicts the journey of former Indian cricket captain M.S. Dhoni, including his love life.
Jodhaa Akbar, a period drama of the 16th-century love story between Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa.
Raazi was the true story of Sehmat, a RAW agent who married a Pakistani officer to send intel during the 1971 war.
Shershaah chronicles the life and sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra during the Kargil War, alongisde the love story with his soulmate.
The movie Guru was loosely based on the life of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben Ambani.
Rustom is a fictionalized account of the real-life K.M. Nanavati murder case, involving a naval officer and his wife's infidelity.
The Sky Is Pink, the true story of a couple navigating their teenage daughter's battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Mary Kom based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, overcoming societal barriers to become a world champion while also depicting her love life.
