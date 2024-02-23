Top 9 Bollywood songs on incomplete love stories

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024

Heer toh Badi Sad is one of those songs we can easily relate to on our low days.

Jogi Maahi is like a roller coaster of emotions which makes you emotional as well as calm.

The song Ranjha from Queen is a bit underrated but definitely should be included in this list of incomplete love songs.

Dariya from Baar Baar Dekho is a relaxing song to sing for your partner.

Saahiba song from Phillauri is surely a tragic song sung very beautifully.

Ranjha from Shershaah has those perfect lyrics which can even make an adult cry.

Kabir Singh's Bekhayali is one of the favourite songs for lovers who couldn't get their love.

O Meri Laila is like a vibrant expression of one's love for their partner.

Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan will be relatable for all the girls who are waiting for their partner to take her away from the worldly things.

