Top 9 English films loved by every hopelessly romantic person
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
Red, White & Royal Blue is a charming romantic comedy-drama that focuses on the developing relationship between a British prince and the First Son of the United States.
The Kissing Booth is a sweet young romance that centers on Elle and Noah's peculiar bond as they work through the difficulties of friendship, love, and self-discovery.
The touching and unusual love story Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind centers on Joel and Clementine, who have their memories of one another erased.
The engrossing 2005 version of Jane Austen's beloved novel Pride and Prejudice depicts the slow-burning relationship between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.
The film Before Sunrise delves at the profound bond that develops between Jesse and Céline after they happen to meet by coincidence.
The Notebook - A classic romance that tells the story of Noah and Allie's enduring love, based on Nicholas Sparks' novel.
La La Land is a contemporary musical romance that chronicles the romantic journey of a jazz musician and a struggling actress as they pursue their aspirations in Los Angeles.
Me Before You- This heartfelt romance, which is based on Jojo Moyes' best-selling book, chronicles the friendship that develops between an affluent paraplegic man and his quirky caregiver.
The Time Traveler's Wife is a love drama that revolves around the complex bond between a man and his wife. The man has a hereditary ailment that forces him to wander through time at random.
