Top 9 English films to binge watch for a comedy marathon
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 08, 2024
Superbad: Come along for a wild night of friendship and partying with two seniors in high school.
Bridesmaids: Join in on the fun as they negotiate personal relationships and wedding planning.
Take a deep dive into the world of 1970s broadcast journalism with Ron Burgundy in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.
Dumb and Dumber: Go with two dimwitted companions on an absurd road trip excursion.
Pitch Perfect: Get involved with a quirky bunch of college students who are establishing and competing as a cappella group.
Explore the wacky world of a renowned hotel concierge and his apprentice at The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Airplane! Get ready for nonstop laughter as you watch this timeless parody of disaster films.
Take a fantastical trip in pursuit of the Holy Grail with King Arthur and his knights in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Watch the funny mishaps of a bunch of pals in Las Vegas in The Hangover.
