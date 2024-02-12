Top 9 films to make your Dumb Charades game difficult
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Love Per Square Foot: Full of romantic moments as well as humorous ones, this one is perfect for charades.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Motichoor Chaknachoor: Use this term to confuse your opponents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bareilly Ki Barfi: Loved by many, but not easy to portray. Its peculiar storyline twists and intriguing characters will keep adversaries guessing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tribhanga: This film offers a variety of scenarios to act out while tackling topics of forgiveness and intricate family dynamics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhuj: The Pride of India is an action-packed, suspenseful film that is based on true events and ideal for a spirited game of dumb charades.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pinky Aur Sandeep Faraar: This one will keep gamers on the edge of their seats with its dramatic moments and intricate relationships.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year: This movie is funny and difficult to act because of its obvious plot and well-developed characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Legend of Michael Mishra: This movie is a fantastic fit for the game since it contains memorable sequences that may be performed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Matru Ki Mandola ka Bijli: The name itself is humorous, therefore carrying it out will undoubtedly be difficult!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most effective hacks to get Korean like glass skin
Find Out More