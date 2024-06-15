Top 9 highest-grossing Indian film franchises ever

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2024

The Housefull series has grossed 788 crores at Box Office.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar series made around 800 crores at the Box office.

The Ponninyin Selvan franchise has made more than 820 crores at the Box Office.

Rajinikanth’s Robot film franchise made more than 1000 crores at Box Office totalling to 1035 crores.

The Lokesh Kanagraj Universe including movies like Leo, Vikram, Kaithi and more has made 1160 crores at Box Office.

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe including the Singham series alongside Sooryavanshi and Simmba has grossed around 1070 crores.

The 2 part KGF series has made a total of more than 1450 crores at Box office.

Baahubali, one of the most famous Indian franchises has made 2420 crores at Box Office.

Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe including movies like Tiger franchise, Pathaan and War has together grossed 2900 crores.

