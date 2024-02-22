Top 9 highest grossing Indian films that rocked at overseas box office

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

The film that created a lot of buzz, Baahubali was a superhit in other countries as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK surprised his fans all over the world with his great performance in Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan earned good numbers on the Indian as well as other box offices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal, because of the excellent caste and writing became very popular globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR was truly an exceptional filmed which received love from all the corners of the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The much controversial film Padmaavat also passed to win people's hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At the time of its release, PK was a super duper hit among the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal roared all over the world and indeed was a talk of the town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani collected good numbers on the box offices around the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Bollywood films for the traveler inside you on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

 

 Find Out More