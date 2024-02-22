Top 9 highest grossing Indian films that rocked at overseas box office
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
The film that created a lot of buzz, Baahubali was a superhit in other countries as well.
SRK surprised his fans all over the world with his great performance in Pathaan.
Jawan earned good numbers on the Indian as well as other box offices.
Dangal, because of the excellent caste and writing became very popular globally.
RRR was truly an exceptional filmed which received love from all the corners of the world.
The much controversial film Padmaavat also passed to win people's hearts.
At the time of its release, PK was a super duper hit among the fans.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal roared all over the world and indeed was a talk of the town.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani collected good numbers on the box offices around the world.
