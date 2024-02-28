Top 9 Hindi films you can finish in less than 2 hours
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Aankhon Dekhi: A guy chooses to believe only what he sees with his own eyes in this moving examination of existentialism and the pursuit of truth.
Badla: A gripping courtroom drama in which a lawyer and her client play a game of cat and mouse in which secrets are revealed and truths are bent.
A captivating fusion of feminism and folklore, Bulbbul tells the story of tyranny, retaliation, and empowerment in colonial Bengal.
Trapped is an engrossing survival thriller that chronicles a man's valiant attempt to escape after spending days imprisoned in his own apartment.
Omerta: A terrifying depiction of a real-life terrorist's philosophy and life that delves into extreme violence and radicalization.
Piku: A charming dramedy about a peculiar father-daughter bond that finds love and laughter in overcoming life's absurdities.
Masaan: Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, a historic city, are interwoven tales of love, grief, and social disgrace.
Peepli Live: A satirical examination of political influence and media frenzy via the prism of a farmer's staged suicide.
Tumbbad: An eerie story about greed, mythology, and the results of uncontrollably strong wants that takes place in colonial India.
