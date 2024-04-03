Top 9 Hindi films you used to love but have forgotten
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 03, 2024
Do Not Disturb: An absurd comedy set in a hotel which will give you non stop laughters.
I Me Aur Main is the story of a man's emotional journey of self-discovery featuring John Abrahim.
What's Your Rashi?: An astrological-themed romantic comedy about love featuring Priyanka Chopra.
Desi Boys: Two pals use humor to get by with life's ups and downs featuring the great bonding of John and Akshay in real and reel life.
The comedy-drama Wah Life Ho Toh Aisi celebrates the peculiarities of life with a little magical effect.
Tarzan: The Wonder Car: A ghost-possessed vehicle aids its owner, his son, to take his death’s revenge.
Race is a high-stakes thriller with a devious and treacherous plot which will give you full on entertainment.
Golmaal Returns: Humorous miscommunications resulting from misidentifications cause mayhem among the characters.
Robot: Almost everyone has seen this science fiction action with a robot that resembles a human.
