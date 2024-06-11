Top 9 Hollywood movies that are banned in India
Nishant
| Jun 11, 2024
Fifty Shades of Grey was banned in India due to its highly sexual content, on Jio Cinema.
The Da Vinci Code faced controversy and partial bans in India for its anti-Christian themes, on Netflix.
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo was restricted in Indian theaters due to scenes refused by the CBFC, on Prime Video.
Magic Mike XXL faced rejection and partial approval by the CBFC, resulting in no theatrical release in India, now on JioCinema.
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom was banned in India due to its depiction of a cult conducting ritualistic sacrifice, on Apple TV.
I Spit On Your Grave got banned in India and various other countries for its extreme violence. On Prime Video.
Blue Jasmine wasn’t released in India due to director Woody Allen's refusal to include anti-smoking disclaimers, on Prime Video.
Dirty Grandpa was also denied Indian theater release due to its sexual content, now streaming on Netflix.
Get Hard skipped its Indian release due to potential censorship demands, now on JioCinema.
