Top 9 horror films based on real life events that will give a chill down your spine
Vridhi Soodhan
Jan 23, 2024
The first Conjuring movie, which is based on the true experiences of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, follows the pair as they try to assist a family whose home is haunted.
You will be double-checking the locks on all of your windows and doors after watching the terrifying home invasion film The Strangers.
The fact that Compliance is based on a genuine story adds to its unsettling nature. The movie centers on a fast food restaurant worker who receives a phone call accusing her of stealing from a so-called police officer.
Though it would be difficult to accept, Child's Play seems to be based on a true story. Robert, a doll from the early 1900s, is said to have served as the model for the now-famous Chucky doll.
Though their claims of seeing ghosts have been disputed throughout time, Allen and Carmen Snedeker and their family are the real-life subjects of The Haunting in Connecticut.
A true ghost story that took place in England in the late 1970s, is the main subject of The Conjuring 2.
When Zac Efron chose to play serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, it stunned almost everyone.
Surprisingly, one of the most famous horror movies ever made was based on Ed Gein's real-life killings, Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
The real-life killings carried out by the as yet unidentified Zodiac killer served as the inspiration for David Fincher's Zodiac.
