Top 9 inspirational films you must watch to change the way you think
Vridhi Soodhan
"Tamasha": A tale of love and self-discovery as a guy uses storytelling and introspection to understand who he really is.
"Rockstar" is a musical drama that follows the turbulent journey of a damaged singer through love and sorrow as he rises to success.
Based on a true incident, "The Walk" chronicles Philippe Petit's audacious high-wire walk between the Twin Towers, highlighting his aspirations and tenacity.
"Swades" is a poignant story about an NRI who returns to India, finds his heritage, and is motivated to effect change in his community.
"I Origins" is a provocative examination of love, science, and spirituality as a molecular biologist's research yields important new insights.
"Limitless": An exhilarating journey through which a struggling writer uses an enigmatic substance to reach his full potential, often with unexpected results.
The coming-of-age movie "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" chronicles the adventures of three friends who go on a bachelor vacation, facing their worries and discovering the real meaning of life and friendship.
"12th Fail" is a drama about coming of age that centers on a group of friends dealing with adulthood's obstacles and peer pressure to achieve their goals.
"Dear Zindagi": A young woman seeking treatment to discover purpose, happiness, and clarity offers a novel perspective on life and mental health.
