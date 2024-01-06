Top 9 inspiring biopics starring Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and more releasing in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Main Atal Hoon is a period drama that is set to be based on the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee played by Atal Bajpayee.
Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, this documentary follows the untold story of cricket legend Sourav Ganguly in his biopic.
Agastya Nanda will be seen teaming up with veteran actor Dharmendra for the biopic Ekkis on 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal.
Vicky Kaushal teams up with Rashmika Mandanna for the historical saga Chaava about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
Ajay Devgn stars in sports drama Maidaan as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Anushka Sharma returns to Netflix with biopic Chakda 'Xpress, playing Indian cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.
Kangana Ranaut portrays Indira Gandhi in this highly controversial and delayed biopic called Emergency.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor steps into the shoes of Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, the title of the movie is still not decided.
Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja in the historical drama The Good Maharaja.
