Top 9 inspiring biopics starring Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and more releasing in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024

Main Atal Hoon is a period drama that is set to be based on the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee played by Atal Bajpayee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, this documentary follows the untold story of cricket legend Sourav Ganguly in his biopic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agastya Nanda will be seen teaming up with veteran actor Dharmendra for the biopic Ekkis on 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal teams up with Rashmika Mandanna for the historical saga Chaava about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn stars in sports drama Maidaan as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma returns to Netflix with biopic Chakda 'Xpress, playing Indian cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut portrays Indira Gandhi in this highly controversial and delayed biopic called Emergency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor steps into the shoes of Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, the title of the movie is still not decided.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja in the historical drama The Good Maharaja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yumna Zaidi overtakes Maya Ali; Top 14 most followed Pakistani celebs on Instagram

 

 Find Out More