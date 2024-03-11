Top 9 low-budget Bollywood movies that made more than 100 crores at Box Office

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024

Raazi has a budget of ₹30 crore and made ₹207 crore at the Worldwide Box Office starring Alia Bhatt.

The Kashmir Files worked with a small budget but was able to make ₹330 crores Box Office.

URI: The Surgical Strike, a war drama that was made on a budget of ₹25 crore and performed worth ₹244 crore.

Vidya Balan’s Kahaani had a budget of a mere ₹8 crore and made more than ₹100 crore at the box office.

Similarly, Stree made around 180 crore at the Box Office while only being made on a budget of ₹20 crore.

Kantara was a Kannada movie with a budget of ₹16 crore and a staggering box office performance of more than ₹400 crores.

Family entertainer, Badhaai Ho was made on a budget of ₹30 crore and grossed about 130 crores at the Box Office.

No One Killed Jessica was also made on a budget of less than 10 crores and had more than 100 crore performance at the Box Office.

Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety earned more than 150 crores while being made on a budget of only 40 crores.

