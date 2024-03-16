Top 9 Malayalam movies that are Bollywood movie remakes

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024

2010 released Malayalam movie Best of Luck was a remake of All the Best: Fun Begins.

Malayalam movie Nathi Muthal Nathi Vare was a remake of Bollywood movie Deewar.

Bangalore Days was inspired by the Bollywood movie Yaariyan 2 starring Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil.

John Jaffer Janardhanan was a remake of the 1977 Bollywood classic Amar Akbar Anthony.

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Yes Boss was remade in Malayalam with the title, Junior Senior.

Udaharanam Sujatha is an official remake of Nil Battey Sanaata.

Naayattu was another remake of the Bollywood classic movie, Zanjeer.

Kangana Ranaut’s acclaimed movie, Queen was a remake of a movie titled Zam Zam.

Bhramam is another official remake of the Bollywood movie, Andhadhun.

