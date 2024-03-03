Top 9 Malayalam movies that proved Mollywood is ahead of its time
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Minnal Murali is a superhero movie with over-the-top visuals following the story of a tailor who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. On Netflix.
2018 was the Indian entry for the Oscars 2024, following the 2018 Kerala floods and how the people survived the calamity. On Sony LIV.
Mukundan Unni Associates is a political drama with one of the best storylines, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan on Disney+ Hotstar.
The original Drishyam originated from the Malayalam industry as well, after getting regional remakes the movie will soon get a Hollywood remake as well. On YouTube.
Vanaprastham is an old-school musical drama and a philosophical tale that is a must-watch for the fans. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sandesam is a satirical movie and a social commentary which will tickle your funny bone and also make you think. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Manichitrathazhu is a psychological horror movie released in 1993 but was well ahead of its time. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Ramji Rao Speaking is a timeless comedy movie capable of putting a smile on the face of audience of any age. On Prime Video.
Premam is a coming-of-age romance resonating with all ages taking us on a journey of love and maturity. On Disney+ Hotstar.
