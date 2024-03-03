Top 9 Malayalam movies that proved Mollywood is ahead of its time

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

Minnal Murali is a superhero movie with over-the-top visuals following the story of a tailor who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2018 was the Indian entry for the Oscars 2024, following the 2018 Kerala floods and how the people survived the calamity. On Sony LIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukundan Unni Associates is a political drama with one of the best storylines, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The original Drishyam originated from the Malayalam industry as well, after getting regional remakes the movie will soon get a Hollywood remake as well. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanaprastham is an old-school musical drama and a philosophical tale that is a must-watch for the fans. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandesam is a satirical movie and a social commentary which will tickle your funny bone and also make you think. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manichitrathazhu is a psychological horror movie released in 1993 but was well ahead of its time. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramji Rao Speaking is a timeless comedy movie capable of putting a smile on the face of audience of any age. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Premam is a coming-of-age romance resonating with all ages taking us on a journey of love and maturity. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 web series to lift your spirits on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More