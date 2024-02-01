Top 9 minor Bollywood characters that made a huge impact
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
R Madhavan in Rang De Basanti was important and it's because of his character that we got the famous song Lukka Chhupi Bahut Hui.
Kamlesh in Sanju stood out extremely well, thanks to Vicky Kaushal and his brilliant performance.
Lisa Hayden in Queen was a refreshing character to watch whose screen time was less but still she managed to create a huge impact on screen.
Vasooli bhai in the Golmaal series is super fun to watch, as always.
Bobby Deol’s role in Animal was very minimal but super duper powerful.
How can we forget Samba from Sholay! He made a huge impact in the film.
To watch Divya Dutta in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is an incredible experience.
Deepika in Jawan was loved by all, though she had a small role in the film.
Tripti Dimri has become the talk of the town because of her presence in Animal.
