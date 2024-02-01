Top 9 minor Bollywood characters that made a huge impact

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024

R Madhavan in Rang De Basanti was important and it's because of his character that we got the famous song Lukka Chhupi Bahut Hui.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamlesh in Sanju stood out extremely well, thanks to Vicky Kaushal and his brilliant performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa Hayden in Queen was a refreshing character to watch whose screen time was less but still she managed to create a huge impact on screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vasooli bhai in the Golmaal series is super fun to watch, as always.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol’s role in Animal was very minimal but super duper powerful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How can we forget Samba from Sholay! He made a huge impact in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To watch Divya Dutta in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is an incredible experience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika in Jawan was loved by all, though she had a small role in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tripti Dimri has become the talk of the town because of her presence in Animal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean beauty wonders to improve your skin from within

 

 Find Out More