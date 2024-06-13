Top 9 most diverse roles played by Rajkummar Rao

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Rajkummar Rao plays Shahid Azmi in Shahid, a dedicated lawyer who defends individuals falsely accused of terrorism.

Rao depicts Deepak Singh, a rural migrant who moves to Mumbai with his family in search of a better life in the movie City Lights.

Newton Kumar is a principled government clerk who is determined to conduct free and fair elections in a conflict-ridden area in the movie Newton.

Ashok, a wealthy and kind-hearted businessman who returns to India from the U.S. and becomes entangled in the class struggles of his driver in The White Tiger.

Rao portrays Sattu, a lovable small-time crook with a flair for drama in the movie Ludo.

Rao embodies the enigmatic Indian freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose in historical web series titled Bose: Dead/Alive.

Rao plays Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a notorious British terrorist of Pakistani descent in the movie Omerta.

Rajkummar played Pritam Vidrohi in Bareilly Ki Barfi, a timid and meek saree salesman who gets caught up in a quirky love triangle.

Rajkummar recently played the role of Srikanth Bolla, a blind industrialist in his biopic movie, Srikanth.

