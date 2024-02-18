Top 9 movie love stories that almost felt real
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
12th Fail is a movie in which the love takes a backseat which just makes the story even more real showcasing understanding between them.
Lunchbox portrays a love story that bonds over the exchange of lunchboxes.
Piku is a subtle romance story with carefully staged romantic moments that we loved.
Three Of Us shows an unconventional love story where two lovers meet after a long time but nothing changes between them.
Dum Lagake Haisha, a rom-com showed the reality of what relationships are like without exaggerations.
Masaan gives a realistic portrayal of a love story with the relationship of Deepak and Shalu that we all can relate to.
Manmarziyaan showcases love problems well with elements of commitment issues and more modern relationship problems.
Tamasha is basically a love-at-sight movie of Ved and Taara who fall in love on a vacation.
Lootera is a love story set back in the time during the independence period
