Top 9 movies that helped solve real crime cases
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Capturing the Friedmans is a documentary about child molestation convictions, resulting in Jesse Friedman's release after 13 years.
A Death in St. Augustine frontline exposes flaws in suicide ruling, leading to case reopening but no charges in Michelle O'Connell's death.
The Jinx unearths new evidence that led to the arrest and conviction of Robert Durst for multiple murders.
Gimme Shelter captures the violence at the Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway and provides crucial evidence in the murder trial.
The Staircase uncovers new evidence that leads to a reduced sentence for Michael Peterson and his eventual release.
Tales Of The Grim Sleeper helps identify previously unknown victims of Lonnie David Franklin Jr. and speeds up his trial process.
Inside Job exposes corrupt practices in the financial industry that led to the 2008 crisis and forces transparency on Columbia Business School.
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders At Robin Hood Hills sheds light on the trial and contributes to their eventual release.
The Thin Blue Line uncovers inconsistencies in the conviction of Randall Dale Adams and ultimately leads to his exoneration.
