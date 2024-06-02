Top 9 much-awaited Kollywood movies to look forward to

Jun 02, 2024

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming sequel movie Indian 2 is inching towards a grand release on July 12th.

Dhanush’s 50th film is also slated for a release on June 13th, 2024 with the title Raayan.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie GOAT where he will be seen playing a double role.

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan is also said to be in the final stages of production and could be released by the end of the month.

Kanguva is an upcoming Tamil fantasy movie which is said to star Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Vettaiyan will also release this year in which he will be seen alongside Big B.

Another Ajith movie that is about to be released this year is Vidaa Muyarchi.

The sequel to Viduthalai will also be released this year after the first part was released last year.

Thalapathy 69 is said to be the last movie of megastar Vijay before he finally stops acting and ventures into full-time politics.

