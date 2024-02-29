Top 9 Pan India films that broke all the records on the box office
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Animal is a Bollywood movie that stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, both giving the finest performances they could.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller had some success, enthralling local viewers with powerful performances and captivating action scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: Starring Allu Arjun, this Telugu action movie has created a lot of hype for its depiction of the underground red sandalwood smuggling trade.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF Chapter 1: A pan-Indian hit, this Kannada action drama starring Yash won critical praise for its frank storytelling, high-octane action, and striking performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makkhi: With its original plot of reincarnation and retaliation, this fantasy thriller achieved surprising success and attracted a cult following for its inventiveness and entertainment value.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR: Helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, this historical action movie features a stellar cast and a lot of anticipation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Robot: A sci-fi movie starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai, it wowed spectators with its avant-garde plot and acting, turning into a huge hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Part 1 of Baahubali: This series' debut established the groundwork for its enormous success, shattering box office records and raising the bar for Indian filmmaking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The epic climax to the Baahubali series, Baahubali Part 2, went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: These Bollywood blockbusters were rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Find Out More