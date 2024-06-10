Top 9 romance movies set during the World War
Nishant
| Jun 10, 2024
Top Gun follows Maverick, a top pilot, who enters a competitive flight program and begins a romance with his instructor, Charlie.
Atonement, a young girl's false accusation separates her older sister from her lover in this poignant story of love and loss.
Miracle at St. Anna revolves around four Black soldiers who get trapped in an Italian village and become entangled in a love triangle,
A Very Long Engagement follows a French woman searching for her fiancé, believed to be dead.
Lust, Caution follows a secret agent who seduces a high-ranking officer to assassinate him but struggles with her growing feelings.
Passchendaele, three characters in the Canadian Expeditionary Force navigate love and war during the battle of Passchendaele.
Allied is the story of a Canadian intelligence agent and a French resistance fighter who fall in love while working together.
Enemy at the Gates, a Russian sniper, and a German sniper engage in a deadly duel and end up in complicated by a love triangle.
Dunkirk revolves around different narratives like the efforts of soldiers, civilians, and pilots during the Dunkirk evacuation in WWII.
