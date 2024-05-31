Top 9 South blockbuster remakes that flopped in Bollywood

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan received mixed reviews and didn't perform as well as expected.

Cuttputli is a remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan starring Akshay Kumar which couldn't resonate with audiences as much as the original.

Forensic is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte, it failed to capture the suspense of the original.

Mili was a remake of the Malayalam film Helen starring Janhvi Kapoor underperformed despite the original's critical acclaim.

Bachchan Pandey is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda, starring Akshay Kumar and was a major flop.

The Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, failed to replicate the emotional impact of the original.

HIT: The First Case was a remake of the Telugu thriller with the same name, starring Rajkummar Rao, didn't resonate with audiences as much as the original.

Shehzada is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun that failed to capture the magic of the original.

Selfiee, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi failed to impress audiences.

