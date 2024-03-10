Top 9 South Indian directors who defined the Southern cinema
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Mani Ratnam is one of the most well-known names in the South Indian industry, his classic works include Nayakan, and recent ones include Ponniyin Selvan series.
S Shankar, known for his works in the Tamil cinema with movies like Enthiran, 2.0 and more. The director will next be seen Indian 2.
Atlee, also a famous name for his director recently entered Bollywood and smashed all records with his movie Jawan.
Prabhu Deva has directed and choreographed in a lot of movies over time, some of his well-known movies are Pokiri and others.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga successfully established his name in the industry with the movie Arjun Reddy.
SS Rajamouli has given us some absolute classics in the industry like, RRR, the Baahubali series, Magadheera, and much more.
Gautham Vasudev Menon is another well-known name in the industry behind more than 30 movies.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's last movie Leo was a super hit at the Box office and is to be expected from his upcoming movies like Kaithi 2 and Thalaivar.
Priyadarshan is a legendary director not only in Hindi cinema with his comedy hits but also in Malayalam cinema.
