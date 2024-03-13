Top 9 steamiest scenes from Bollywood that set the mood of the audiences

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

Aashiq Banaya Aapne was at the top in the list when this song was released. Emraan Hashmi gave a solid performance in this song.

Be Intehaan from Race 2 is a romantic song with hot picturization.

The steamy kiss in Band Baaja Baarat set the mood right!

The passionate kiss between Naina and Bunny is hot yet emotional.

A small romantic scene between Anjali and Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai made the fans go crazy in love over this duo.

Ang Laga De Re from RamLeela is a passionate song with soothing lyrics and bold filming.

Katrina Kaif looked superbly hot in Galey Lag Ja.

Emraan's pairing with Jacqueline was liked by the fans a lot.

Kaho Na Kaho is an oldie which is still remembered for its quirky lyrics and erotic scenes.

