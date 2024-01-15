Top 9 superhero films of Bollywood for all age groups

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Krrish, unquestionably one of the most well-known Indian superhero movies, was a follow-up to Koi Mil Gaya, released in 2003.

Among the list of Indian superheroes, Drona stands out as a fantasy action movie that follows Aditya's adventure.

The exciting continuation of the Krrish tale is Krrish 3, which stars Hrithik Roshan in the title role.

India's first hero, Mr. India, served as a major source of inspiration for Vikram Bhatt's Mr. X, a film starring Emraan Hashmi and featuring the interesting concept of invisibility.

One of the best Indian superhero films is A Flying Jatt, which features an amazing ensemble that includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, and Kay Kay Menon.

Bhavesh Joshi is a nice film to enjoy and take lessons from.

Anubhav Sinha's film Ra.One is a unique example of an Indian science fiction-superhero movie that broke beyond traditional norms.

The Mr. India movie thrives despite the passage of time.

An Indian superhero movie that combines live action and animation is called Toonpur Ka Superhero.

