Top 9 upcoming Biopics that will take over Box Office on release
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
2024 is going to see an epic boom in Biopics and has already been dubbed as the Year of Biopics.
Main Atal Hoon is already released, focusing on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture depicts the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, Emergency.
Ajay Devgn stars in this sports drama about football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's revolutionary impact on Indian football in Maidaan.
Anushka Sharma portrays Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's journey to success in the movie Chakda 'Xpress, releasing on Netflix.
Riteish Deshmukh directs and plays the lead in the biopic Raja Shivaji about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Randeep Hooda directs and stars in the biopic, Swatantra Veer Savarkar about Hindutva ideologue V. D. Savarkar.
Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion, set in Kashmir, narrates the true story of a resilient individual.
Ikkis is a tale set during the 1971 war, focusing on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.
Chaava will be a historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
