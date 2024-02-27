Top 9 upcoming Biopics that will take over Box Office on release

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

2024 is going to see an epic boom in Biopics and has already been dubbed as the Year of Biopics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Atal Hoon is already released, focusing on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture depicts the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, Emergency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn stars in this sports drama about football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's revolutionary impact on Indian football in Maidaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma portrays Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's journey to success in the movie Chakda 'Xpress, releasing on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riteish Deshmukh directs and plays the lead in the biopic Raja Shivaji about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda directs and stars in the biopic, Swatantra Veer Savarkar about Hindutva ideologue V. D. Savarkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion, set in Kashmir, narrates the true story of a resilient individual.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ikkis is a tale set during the 1971 war, focusing on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaava will be a historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: List of most anticipated contestants

 

 Find Out More