Top 9 upcoming Indian movie sequels releasing in second half of 2024
| Jun 08, 2024
Kamal Haasan’s sequel movie Indian 2, after facing numerous delays could finally release on July 12th.
Singham Again continues the story of DCP Bajirao Singham, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone releasing on August 15.
Pushpa 2: The Rule will continue to the story of smuggler Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, also releasing on 15 August.
Stree 2, the sequel to the hit horror-comedy Stree will see Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao returning, releasing on August 30.
Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Kartik Aaryan reprises his role in another haunted house adventure, releasing this Diwali.
Ajay Devgn returns as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, which follows another high-stakes true story of an income tax raid, releasing on November 15.
Dhadak 2 featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri explores the theme of love across caste lines, releasing on November 22.
Metro... In Dino, a spiritual successor to Life in a... Metro, promising an ensemble cast navigating the complexities of modern urban life, releasing on November 29.
Welcome To The Jungle is the third entry in the Welcome series, a comedy extravaganza that brings together am ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, releasing this Christmas
