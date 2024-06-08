Top 9 upcoming Indian movie sequels releasing in second half of 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2024

Kamal Haasan’s sequel movie Indian 2, after facing numerous delays could finally release on July 12th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham Again continues the story of DCP Bajirao Singham, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone releasing on August 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2: The Rule will continue to the story of smuggler Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, also releasing on 15 August.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree 2, the sequel to the hit horror-comedy Stree will see Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao returning, releasing on August 30.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Kartik Aaryan reprises his role in another haunted house adventure, releasing this Diwali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn returns as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, which follows another high-stakes true story of an income tax raid, releasing on November 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhadak 2 featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri explores the theme of love across caste lines, releasing on November 22.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Metro... In Dino, a spiritual successor to Life in a... Metro, promising an ensemble cast navigating the complexities of modern urban life, releasing on November 29.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome To The Jungle is the third entry in the Welcome series, a comedy extravaganza that brings together am ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, releasing this Christmas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 must-watch Malayalam web series on Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More