Top 9 upcoming South films that can beat the Bollywood Box Office
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Now that we know from the teaser that Kantara Chapter 1 is set during the Kadambas dynasty's rule (345–540 CE), we may go back to the origins of mythology.
The Greatest of All Time is a forthcoming science fiction action movie in Tamil produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by Venkat Prabhu. Vijay plays two characters in the movie.
Siva is the director of the upcoming Tamil-language fantasy action movie Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga in India.
Devara is a drama set against the backdrop of traditional Indian culture, exploring the intricacies of familial connections, societal expectations, and personal goals.
Pushpa 2 is the follow-up to the well-liked action film Pushpa. It carries on the tale of a tough and tenacious smuggler as he faces new obstacles in his struggle for survival and dominance.
The plot of the movie Game Changer explores the intricacies of election processes and throws light on efforts to sway voters' decisions in order to affect the outcome of elections.
Indian 2 is a political action thriller that is the follow-up to the highly successful movie Indian. It centers on the vigilantism of a retired freedom fighter.
In the criminal thriller Thangalaan, dark secrets and ulterior intentions are revealed as the investigation into a string of enigmatic deaths in a tiny town is carried out.
Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction movie that takes place in the future and is set in the year 2898.
