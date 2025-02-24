Top Sanjay Leela Bhansali films to watch on his birthday

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2025

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali 62th birthday here are some amazing masterpiece directed by him.

Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is a historical drama.

Heeramandi is about lives of red light women during Indian independence.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was big success starring Alia bhatt.

Black blends haunting visuals and raw emotions.

Devdas is a romantic drama based on novels by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Ram lela is a love story with intense drama and vibrant colors.

Bajirao Mastani is a hitorical epic story about love, war and sacrifice.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam revolves around romantic story and deep emotional conflicts.

Saawariyan is about dreamy visuals and soulful music.

