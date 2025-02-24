Top Sanjay Leela Bhansali films to watch on his birthday
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 24, 2025
On Sanjay Leela Bhansali 62th birthday here are some amazing masterpiece directed by him.
Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is a historical drama.
Heeramandi is about lives of red light women during Indian independence.
Gangubai Kathiawadi was big success starring Alia bhatt.
Black blends haunting visuals and raw emotions.
Devdas is a romantic drama based on novels by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.
Ram lela is a love story with intense drama and vibrant colors.
Bajirao Mastani is a hitorical epic story about love, war and sacrifice.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam revolves around romantic story and deep emotional conflicts.
Saawariyan is about dreamy visuals and soulful music.
